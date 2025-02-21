Southern University safeties coach and former star HBCU player Sean Wallace has passed away after a battle with prostate cancer at the age of 53. The school confirmed his passing on Thursday.

The institution released this statement:

“Jaguar Nation it is with Heavy Hearts, We Announce the Passing of Coach Sean Wallace (1972-2025)

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Coach Sean Wallace after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved mentor, leader, and friend, his impact will forever be felt by those whose lives he touched.

At this time, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate this difficult loss. Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date. Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. Coach Wallace’s legacy will live on in the hearts of many”

Wallace had an impactful career both as a player and coach. During his time at Southern University, Wallace achieved All-SWAC honors, was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned two Sheridan Black College All-American selections. His collegiate success led to a season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

After his professional playing career, Wallace transitioned into coaching, where he served as the safeties coach for Southern University. He stepped into the role of acting head coach in 2023 during the Bayou Classic, leading the Jaguars to a 27-22 victory over rival Grambling State after the departure of then-head coach Eric Dooley.

“It is with sadness in my heart, my family, and my friends to let you know that my brother Mr. Sean Wallace has passed,” Antoinette Wallace, his sister, said in a Facebook post. “I will let everybody know when the arrangements will be made. Thank you in advance for all the comfort, thoughts and prayers.”

Outside of football, Wallace was a dedicated husband to his wife Venio Wallace for 28 years, a proud father to Tonyatta, Abraham, and Sadijah, and a cherished grandfather to Tiana and DJ.