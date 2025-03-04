Dawn Thornton has been having an amazing season in her first year with Alabama A&M University. She already made a name for herself as one of the best coaches in HBCU basketball with the resume that she built at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, as her team even beat Arkansas in a huge upset in the 2023 season.

Thornton's Lady Bulldogs have eclipsed 20 wins this season, the first time the team had achieved that in the Division I era. They have a chance to secure 22 wins this season as they wrap up the regular season with crucial games against Southern University and Grambling State University. But, the team's success thus far has drawn the attention of best-selling rapper and known basketball fan Plies.

Plies is synonymous in the women's college basketball world for his effusive fandom of Dawn Staley and South Carolina, even recently making an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday in late February. Plies has been keeping an eye on Alabama A&M and he took to his social media on Saturday evening to show love to Thorton.

“Mannnn @DivaCoachAAMU Got Them Girls Rocking & Rolling!!! Picking Up They 20th Win On The Season Today!!! She Got @aamuwbb On 🔥 Right Now!!! Black Excellence At It’s Finest!!! 20th Win Out The Gate In Her 1st Season At @aamuwbb. Congrats Coach This Ain’t Normal!!”

Alabama A&M holds second place in the SWAC overall standings as the SWAC tournament approaches. The upcoming game against Southern will be crucial, as the Lady Jaguars lead the SWAC with just one conference game separating the two teams. Their historic 71-63 victory over rival Alabama State certainly gave them winning momentum.

The Bulldogs secured a hard-fought victory after overcoming an early deficit and a strong 15-point surge from the Hornets. Kalia Walker led the charge with 21 points, 19 coming in the second half, while Alisha Wilson added 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Lauryn Pendleton contributed 14 points. For Alabama State, Cordasia Harris posted 18 points and 11 rebounds, supported by Taylor Smith’s 13 points and Kaitlyn Bryant’s 10 points.