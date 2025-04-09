Talladega College is addressing its financial issues head-on with a “State of the College” press briefing. The institution has been experiencing a series of financial issues since the beginning of 2024, which resulted in several of Talladega College's athletic programs being cut, including indoor track, tumbling, golf, and their widely heralded HBCU gymnastics program.

“While the decision to discontinue the gymnastics program was undoubtedly difficult, we remain incredibly proud of our gymnasts, coaches, and their remarkable achievements. Their dedication and resilience have set a high standard, and their legacy will continue to inspire, said Talladega College Interim President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough last year.

In June, the college reported that several faculty members had not received their paychecks on schedule, which further highlighted the financial concerns. The college's president, Dr. Gregory Vincent, resigned as a result, and Dr. Kimbrough was named interim president.

Since September, Talladega College has been following a “Four-Step Plan of Recovery.” This consists of getting a grant from the Department of Commerce to create a cyber program, a working loan of $15 million from Hope Credit Union, and USDA assistance for the building of two additional sites. The student balance has decreased from $1 million to less than $100,000 as a result of the college establishing a collection agency to collect unpaid debts.

In addition to working with a local marketing business to increase its reach, Dr. Kimbrough stated that the college is nearing the end of the application process for an employment retention tax credit.

Dr. Kimbrough emphasized the college's dedication to providing affordable education by promising that there would be no tuition increases in 2025, despite the financial difficulties. He did point out, though, that tariffs and possible inflation may force the institution to reevaluate expenses in the future.

Dr. Kimbrough stated that the college is in continuous communication with state and federal leaders about the future of Pell Grants and diversity and equity programs, despite recent cuts to these programs. He stated that Talladega College's grants and programs should not be impacted because it is an HBCU.