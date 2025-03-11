Throughout his life, Jaden Lucas Miller, a student at North Carolina A&T University, has always had a talent for acting.. Growing up, he attended the Raleigh Little Theatre and the North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre. Now a college freshman, Miller has landed a role on the CBS soap opera “Beyond The Gates.”

“I have always had the bug. My mom helped me get to where I am today,” he said.

“I sacrificed a lot, but I knew this was his purpose, his calling, and I followed the vision God gave me,” said Jaden’s mom, Georgia Miller.

While taking his finals last fall, Miller learned that he landed the role on the show after auditioning. Miller credits his mom for believing in him and pushing him to achieve his dreams. Miller is currently taking online classes while filming for “Beyond the Gates”. He plays Tyrell Richardson, an adopted family member of the Dupree family. Miller says that his role as Tyrell is a permanent one.

“We were jumping for joy. My mom was crying, and I was like, it’s happening.” he said.

“You have to believe, and believability is a strong thing along with faith,” he said.

The show centers on the Dupree family, a prominent and prosperous multigenerational family, and is situated in the Fairmont Crest suburb of Maryland. It is the first daytime drama to debut in over 25 years and the first one-hour Black soap opera ever. Miller’s mom says he has put so much time preparing for this moment; she’s more than confident he is up for the challenge.

“It has taken sacrifice, dignity, integrity, and discipline to get here,” he said.

“He has had many sleepless nights staying up late and still managed to be a full-time student,” said Georgia Miller.

“Beyond The Gates” is currently holding a contest for Georgia HBCU students to win a walk-on role on the show. The contest began on February 24 and will run through March 21. The eligible students will submit a video of themselves discussing their favorite aspects of the show and what it would mean to them if they were selected for the walk-on part, in addition to taking a quick quiz to gauge their knowledge of the program. Prior acting instruction or experience is not required for admission.

Miller is not the only person from an HBCU who has landed a role on “Beyond The Gates.” Virginia State University alum Nydell Nalls has also landed a role on the soap opera as a reoccurring character.