North Carolina A&T University has launched a new program to help boost the enrollment of Black male students at HBCUs. The Male Empowerment Network, or Aggie M.E.N., offers events and mentorship centered around the welfare of Black men at North Carolina A&T. Male students are eligible to enroll in the program both at the start of their academic careers and during their matriculation.

The program aims to tackle the personal and societal issues that stop many Black men from finishing their degrees. Through tutoring sessions, community gatherings, and campus events, they aim to boost graduation rates and maintain a pipeline of HBCU enrollment for Black young men. According to NBC News and the American Institute for Boys and Men, Black men’s enrollment at HBCUs is the lowest it's ever been in the past 50 years, dropping 25% since 2010.

“I feel like Aggie M.E.N. put me around a lot of like-minded people and people who have been here before me,” shared Shemi Bukoie, a sophomore at NCAT. “So they’re able to show me what their mistakes [were] and what worked for them, and having that guidance has allowed me to be successful,” said Dr. Richard Reeves.

Morgan State University president Dr. David K. Wilson noticed the same trend at the university earlier this month. Although overall enrollment at Morgan State has increased at a rapid rate, its Black male enrollment steadily declined. At one point in time, Black men made up 43% of the student population at Morgan State. That percentage declined significantly to 37% as of fall 2024. In order to combat this issue, Morgan State announced a similar initiative to the one at North Carolina A&T.

“The ongoing decline in Black male enrollment at HBCUs is a clarion call for action, and we will not stand idly by,” said President Wilson. “This task force will engage in rigorous research to understand the forces at play and develop evidence-based strategies to ensure that more Black men not only enroll at Morgan but thrive and complete their degrees.”

Although Black male enrollment at North Carolina A&T has decreased, the university achieved a historic enrollment boost last fall. The university received over 47,000 applications, with over 14,000 students enrolled.