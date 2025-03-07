Bethune-Cookman University is making a big move in its athletics program, thanks to a $100,000 donation from USTA Florida. This generous contribution, which was presented on Friday, Feb. 28, will help build the Wildcats’ first-ever on-campus tennis courts, an exciting milestone for student-athletes and the program as a whole.

The check presentation took place at the Bethune-Cookman Performing Arts Center in Daytona Beach, where university leaders and USTA Florida representatives will highlight why this investment matters. For years, Bethune-Cookman’s women’s tennis team, which competes in the SWAC, has had to train and play off-campus.

Not having dedicated courts has made it tough for the team to build a strong presence on campus, but this funding changes the game. These new courts will give players a proper home base, making it easier to recruit talent, develop skills, and build a winning culture. While BCU doesn’t currently have a men’s tennis team, this move sets the stage for future expansion.

USTA Florida has been intentional about growing HBCU tennis, and this donation is proof. Investing in these programs isn’t just about building facilities, it’s about creating more opportunities for Black student-athletes to thrive in the sport.

Friday’s event will give attendees a chance to hear from university officials about how these new courts will benefit students and the broader campus community. USTA Florida representatives will also share why supporting HBCU tennis programs is crucial for growing the game nationwide.

BCU’s women’s tennis team has already been making strides. The Wildcats had a doubles team and two singles players compete in this year’s HBCU National Championships in Atlanta and participated in the SWAC Fall Tournament in October. With the season wrapping up in April at the SWAC Championship in New Orleans, the addition of on-campus courts will be a huge boost for training and competition.

This donation is part of a bigger movement to uplift HBCU tennis programs. Earlier this month, tennis star Coco Gauff donated $100,000 to the UNCF to provide scholarships for HBCU student-athletes playing competitive tennis. In October 2024, USTA Florida launched its first-ever HBCU Tennis Program Grant, awarding $100,000 to Edward Waters University. The grant supports everything from court improvements and equipment to scholarships and coaching development.

Laura Bowen, Executive Director of USTA Florida, made it clear that this is just the beginning. “This grant is more than just money. Today marks an important shift in USTA Florida’s history of service to our state and to the beautiful sport of tennis.”

Dr. Ivana Rich, Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at Edward Waters University expressed her gratitude, saying this funding will open doors for student-athletes. Head Coach Marc Atkinson also emphasized how the grant will elevate the program by funding new equipment, additional scholarships, and expanded tournament opportunities.

The momentum for HBCU tennis is growing, with organizations and athletes stepping up to make sure Black student-athletes have access to top-tier training and competition. With new courts on the way, the Wildcats are ready to take their program to the next level, setting the foundation for future generations of players.

As USTA Florida and other supporters continue to invest in HBCU tennis, the future is looking bright for student-athletes who are ready to make their mark on the sport.