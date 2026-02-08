J. Cole made an appearance at North Carolina A&T for his most recent album, The Fall Off. Cole, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is fond of North Carolina A&T, often shouting out the institution in his songs. North Carolina A&T was referenced on the song “Safety” on the first disc of the two-disc album.

Cole has always been open about his formative years as a young rapper and his engagement with the North Carolina A&T student base, when he was looking to sell his mixtapes and grow his name. According to Cole, who announced that he was heading to North Carolina A&T on his Twitter account, it was a full-circle moment when Cole arrived on campus.

Cole said, “NC A&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming. We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!”

North Carolina A&T students surrounded his car. He then took pictures with the students and sold physical copies of The Fall Off, paying homage to when he would come to North Carolina A&T’s campus to sell physical copies of The Come Up. The Fall Off is said to be Cole's last album as he contemplates retirement.