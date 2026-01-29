Students at North Carolina A&T State University, joined by students from several other North Carolina colleges and universities, have filed a lawsuit against the state of North Carolina following a decision by the North Carolina State Board of Elections to remove on-campus voter registration and early voting sites at multiple institutions statewide.

The lawsuit comes just two weeks after the state election board voted 3–2 to reject proposed early voting sites on college campuses—a decision critics say could restrict voter access ahead of the March 2026 primary election. According to the complaint, the board eliminated voting locations at Western Carolina University (WCU), the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNC-Greensboro), and North Carolina A&T State University, the largest historically Black college and university (HBCU) in the nation.

Students allege the decision violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, arguing that the removal of campus voting sites creates significant barriers for student voters—particularly those who rely on on-campus access to participate in elections. The lawsuit further contends that the policy disproportionately impacts young voters, first-time voters, and out-of-county students, amounting to voter suppression and threatening civic engagement across North Carolina’s higher-education system.

“As a result, students who do not have access to private transportation must now walk that distance—which includes walking along a highway that lacks any pedestrian infrastructure—to exercise their right to vote,” the lawsuit states.

To support their claims, students note that the nearest voting location to Western Carolina University is approximately two miles from campus and is located in an area with limited public transportation options. One of the lawsuit’s central arguments is that requiring students to travel long distances to vote could discourage participation altogether.

The lawsuit also alleges a violation of the 26th Amendment, asserting that the decision unfairly targets student voters—particularly young Black voters.

Article Continues Below

Voter suppression is not new to the Black community. Dating back to the post-Reconstruction era, systematic efforts such as poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses, and violence or intimidation were used to prevent Black Americans from participating in the political process. While many of these practices were outlawed following the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, modern tactics—such as polling place closures and reduced early or mail-in voting options—continue to disproportionately impact Black voters.

Combined, the three affected campuses serve more than 40,000 students, including over 15,000 enrolled at North Carolina A&T alone. In addition to suing the state, the students have also filed suit against the Jackson County Board of Elections and its members.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court-mandated order to block the removal of on-campus early voting sites ahead of the 2026 primary election.

“For many of these students, voting in college is their first opportunity to exercise the franchise—a milestone in their civic engagement and a connection to the generations of Black North Carolinians who fought for the right to vote,” the lawsuit reads.

As the 2026 primary election approaches, the lawsuit underscores a broader fight over access, equity, and the future of democratic participation in North Carolina. For students—many casting a ballot for the first time—the ability to vote on campus represents more than convenience; it symbolizes inclusion in a democratic process generations of Black North Carolinians fought to secure. The outcome of this case could shape not only student voter access but also the state’s commitment to protecting the fundamental right to vote.