The Las Vegas HBCU Classic between Jackson State University and Grambling State University is rapidly approaching. The historic matchup is set to take place October 25 at Allegiant Stadium. In addition to a performance by the South Boom of the South marching band, the classic has added two new events for attendees to enjoy.

To kick off the big game, the classic will be hosting a Las Vegas HBCU Classic pep rally. On Friday, October 24, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm, the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience will host a pep rally ahead of the big game. To celebrate the legacy and excitement of HBCU football with live performances from both university bands, a local step team, and guest appearances by members of each school’s athletic staff. Later that day will be the Las Vegas HBCU Classic alumni mixer. Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails will be the setting for the mixer, an evening hosted by the alumni associations of Jackson and Grambling from 7:00 to 11:00pm. The event will have a live DJ, complimentary small bites, and vendors for people to network and enjoy.

Starting at noon, the day of the day, Allegiant Lot B will be open for a game day tailgate. Fans can come together to celebrate and pregame before the big game. Attendees can buy a parking pass for the tailgate for $25 and reserve their spot on spothero.com.

Article Continues Below

To end the weekend of fun, the Las Vegas HBCU Classic will be hosting a gospel brunch at Resorts World Las Vegas in the Lily Ballroom from 1:00 to 4:00pm. The Las Vegas Raiders are sponsoring this event. Gospel singers from HBCUs all over the country will perform. This event is free, but RSVP is required to attend.

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic will air on HBCU Go. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 pm.