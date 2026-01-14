Jackson State and Tennessee State are set to renew their historic rivalry in 2026. Both institutions announced that they will face off once again in the John Merritt Classic. This will be the first time that the two institutions have faced off since the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic, when the coaches in the matchup were Deion Sanders and Eddie George. Jackson State was able to secure the 16-3 victory.

Dr. Mikki Allen released a statement confirming the matchup on social media, saying:

“Today's announcement regarding the renewal of the Tennessee State University-Jackson State University football rivalry through the John Merritt Classic is an exciting and meaningful moment for our institution, our alumni and our fans.

We fully recognize what this rivalry represents to both universities. The history, pride and legacy connected to Tennessee State and Jackson State run deep, and this matchup is much bigger than football. It is a celebration of HBCU excellence, tradition and culture.

I want to personally acknowledge and thank Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson for collaborating with me to make this renewal possible. Together, we worked extremely hard to bring this historic rivalry back to the field for our supporters, alumni and future generations.

The John A. Merritt Classic is also tremendously important to our surrounding communities. Events of this magnitude drive economic impact, strengthen community partnerships and serve as powerful platforms for student recruitment and alumni engagement. They allow prospective students to experience the pride of Tennessee State University, reconnect alumni with their alma mater, and unite families and fans in a shared celebration of our legacy.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 29, 2026, as we kick off the college football season, and then continuing the celebration in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 28, 2027. These weekends will be true reunions honoring our past, celebrating our present and building our future through HBCU culture and tradition.

We are excited about what's ahead and can't wait to see Big Blue Nation and Jackson State fans come together for two unforgettable experiences.”

Tennessee State leads the all-time series 30-22-3, many of which were played in the Southern Heritage Classic. The classic became a cultural staple in black culture, particularly in the South. However, the classic became surrounded in controversy starting with Jackson State pulling participation in the classic in 2022. Jackson State and Summitt Management Corporation, the company that puts on the classic, engaged in a lawsuit after JSU pulled out of the five-year agreement signed in 2019 early. Jackson State eventually paid Summitt $800,000.

Last year, Tennessee State also pulled out of the classic after 35 years due to university leadership believing that they were not offered enough money to continue the deal. Summitt offered Tennessee State $400,000, with $300,000 set to be allocated to the marching band and football team and the remaining $100,000 being used to cover other expenses.

While the future of the Southern Heritage Classic is up in the air, HBCU football fans are excited to see Jackson State and Tennessee State dual on the gridiron once again.