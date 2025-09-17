We love to see alumni speak about why they love their beloved HBCUs. In a recent interview with TV One’s #RepYourHBCU, well-known attorney and media personality Faith Jenkins (Lattimore) touched on her experience attending law school at Southern University.

In the interview she highlighted how she was able to connect and learn with like-minded people during her time at Southern. She also emphasized how her classmates inspired her and how she still leans on them for legal advice years later.

“I always tell people, I may not know every answer because, you know, people always call me for everything legal related. I’m not an expert in every field, but I can get the answers, connecting with so many people from Southern over the years,” she said.

Before attending Southern, Jenkins graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. While in law school, she was ranked first in her class.

Her law career began as a litigator in the New York City office of Sidley Austin. After her time there, she was an assistant district attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. She has also appeared as a legal analyst for several CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business Channel shows, including Fox & Friends, The O'Reilly Factor, Hannity, Politics Nation with Rev. Al Sharpton, Studio B with Shepard Smith, Happening Now, Lou Dobbs Forum, Your World with Neil Cavuto, and Willis Report, as well as truTV's In Session.

In 2014, Jenkins hosted her own show, Judge Faith. The show ended in 2018 after three seasons. She went on to host another arbitration-based court series from 2020 to 2022 as the judge on Divorce Court. Jenkins is now the host of Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins on Oxygen.

Jenkins is not the only well-known alumnus of Southern to express their love for the Baton Rouge HBCU. Rapper and humanitarian David Banner has been very vocal about his love for his beloved alma mater. During his time at Southern, he served as SGA president and later graduated with a degree in business.