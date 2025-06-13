Maurice “Mo” Sims, a key Deion Sanders staffer at Colorado, has departed the Buffaloes to join Florida A&M as associate athletic director for sports performance and wellness. Sims was hired to the position in May and is listed on Florida A&M Athletics website.

Sims has been a key member of Deion Sanders' staff since 2022, starting at Jackson State and later transitioning to Colorado as the Director of Football Sports Performance after Sanders' move following the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Prior to joining Sanders, Sims played a crucial role in Georgia's success, serving as Associate Director of Strength & Conditioning during their 2021 national championship season.

During his time there, the Bulldogs achieved an impressive 22-3 record across two seasons, including a 14-1 mark in their championship-winning year. He served as an assistant at the University of North Carolina under coach Brian Hess in 2019. Before that, he spent two seasons at Army, contributing to the Black Knights' impressive 21-5 record, which included a dominant 70-14 victory over Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl.

Sims also brings valuable HBCU experience, having worked at North Carolina A&T from 2012-13 and Bethune-Cookman from 2010-11. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Tennessee-Chattanooga and a master’s degree in Transformative Leadership from Bethune-Cookman. A former all-conference defensive back at Concord University before transferring to UTC, Sims holds certifications from the College Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association and the National Strength & Conditioning Association.

Colorado had a 9-4 season, ending the season with a Bowl Game loss to BYU. Colorado had immense success as Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and he and several other Colorado players head their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Florida A&M finished the season 7-5 following their Celebration Bowl victory in 2023 under former head coach Willie Simmons.