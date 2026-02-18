Kirby Smart and Georiga are tapping an HBCU alumnus to join their offensive coaching staff. Alabama State alumnus and former West Georgia and Kennessaw State assistant coach David Whitlow is being hired to serve in a role akin to an assistant quarterbacks coach, per a report by John Brice of Football Scoop.

During his time at Alabama State, Whitlow proved to be a dynamic student. He not only played football for the Hornets but also served as the SGA President in the 2019-2020 school year. He then became a graduate assistant at Auburn and then transitioned to work with Alabama and Ole Miss.

Whitlow then joined the staff at the University of West Georgia, which was making a transition from Division II to FCS competition. Whitlow joined the team under the guidance of Dane Stevens, West Georgia's offensive coordinator. They previously worked together at Ole Miss, where they celebrated a significant Peach Bowl triumph against Penn State. In the 2023 season, Stevens, who served as a quality control coach/offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rebels, collaborated with Whitlow.

Whitlow then joined Jerry Mack at Kennessaw State as a wide receivers coach. Kennesaw State went on to become a success story this past Fall under Mack, who finished the season 10-4 and won the Conference USA Championship. Whitlow was instrumental in helping the WR core make the championship leap, including working in developing Owls star Gabriel Bernard. Bernard finished the season with 949 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, he's set to join a Georgia team that has had tremendous success under Kirby Smart but has bottomed out in their pursuit for another national championship since their dominant victory over TCU in the 2022-2023 season.