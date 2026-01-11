Lane Kiffin and LSU are looking heavily at HBCU football to get win-now players that can hopefully launch the Tigers into contention immediately. Along with former Southern University defensive back Treylan James, LSU has added former North Carolina Central offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle.

Sprinkle entered the transfer portal on December 1st and fielded offers from New Mexico State, Marshall, West Alabama, South Alabama, Akron, and Western Kentucky. He officially settled on LSU on January 8th, announcing it in a social media post.

Sprinkle proved himself to be an adept offensive lineman in his three years at North Carolina Central. He played in 27 games during that span, and North Carolina Central boasted a high-powered MEAC offense on both the ground and through the air. Walker Harris certainly benefited from Sprinkle's pass protection, as he finished the season throwing for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Sprinkle joins Treylan James as the latest former HBCU standout to join the Tigers for Kiffin's inaugural season. James was a productive member of the defense, finishing the year with 26 tackles, 17 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, and five pass breakups.

Kiffin recently departed Ole Miss after a successful 11-win season, but he left the program before its appearance in the College Football Playoff, which drew some controversy in the college football landscape. The team went on to make a run in the playoff, beating Tulane and Georgia before losing narrowly to Miami, 31 to 27, in the semifinals.

Kiffin looks to build a championship-ready team with LSU to start next season.