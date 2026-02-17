Former Howard University head coach Larry Scott is opening up about his decision to leave the Bison and join Auburn University as Tight End coach. In an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser, he spoke about the decision and emphasized how tough it was.

“It was a tough decision,” said Scott. “It was a real tough decision, because it not only impacted me and all the young men that we've had a chance to bring in there and recruit there, but other coaches and other support staff and people in their lives, the impact that one person's decision has on a lot of different people obviously comes with a heavy burden, and it was very cumbersome for me.”

He added, “An opportunity to coach at Auburn University, a place that is capable of playing for national titles, year in and year out. The brand that is Auburn, and then the people.”

Larry Scott had an interesting tenure at Howard University. He led Howard University to the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, as well as winning two straight MEAC titles in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Scott recruited an impressive squad in those years, featuring talent like Eden James, the son of Pro-Football-Hall-Of-Fame Edgerrin James. But, Scott also had his share of struggles along the way.

This year, Howard finished the year 5-7 with a 2-3 record in conference. They lost several key games after a thrilling homecoming overtime victory over Morgan State. They dropped three-straight games to South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, and Delaware State before ultimately concluding the season with a victory over Michael Vick and Norfolk State.