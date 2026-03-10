With Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber both over, WWE is now officially on its way toward WrestleMania 42. Taking place for a second time in a row at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year's WrestleMania is set to feature CM Punk against Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill, and Randy Orton against Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes recently defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, according to PWInsider, the original plans for WrestleMania 42 were to have McIntyre defend his title against Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match, which was later scrapped.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE decided to pivot their plans and instead have Orton vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, the same time Orton began promoting himself as the one to break John Cena's 17 World Title reigns.

“The Randy [Orton] stuff, from what I was told, when they started going with the idea of Randy it would have been the week that they started pushing this idea that Randy's going for the John Cena record. Before that, they had no inclination of that direction. But when they first started pushing Randy going for the John Cena record, that was when Randy was in the picture,” Meltzer noted.

While there are currently no confirmations for Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 42 opponent, ongoing storylines and online rumors suggest McIntyre going against either Jacob Fatu or WWE Friday Night SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. With still weeks left for the PLE, WWE still has time to figure out McIntyre's storyline.