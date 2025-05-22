Everyone’s favorite WAG is partnering with Howard University. Savannah James, the wife of NBA star LeBron James, has partnered with the Howard University College of Medicine to test her new skincare line, Reframe. A clinical study will be performed for a year as part of the partnership to ensure that her products are exclusive and inclusive for everyone.

James talked about how this partnership came about in an email: “Howard was one of the first calls we made when we started to build Reframe. We wanted our claims to be backed by real data and vetted by a top-tier academic institution. The doctors and scientists at Howard University have been vital in ensuring Reframe is built for everyone.

Making scientifically supported skincare easier to understand, more accessible, and, of course, more enjoyable is the goal of Reframe. “We want to think of a way to present clinical skin care in a way that isn’t so drab,” James says.

“We wanted it to be fun and welcoming while still working for you.” Savannah James also explains that taking care of your skin is very important. “I think that when you take care of your skin, it takes care of you. We have to protect our skin. That’s not to say that I wouldn’t extend into makeup or even haircare, but I definitely wanted to start with the basics.”

The James family has a history of working with HBCUs. In 2021, LeBron James entered a six-year partnership with Florida A&M University along with Nike. Florida A&M was the first school to partner with James for his apparel brand. Using Florida A&M-inspired patterns in LeBron's signature clothing is one of the partnership's distinctive features. This includes footwear with FAMU themes, such as the APB x FAMU LeBron XX colorway, and a sweatshirt with the university's logo and colors, which came out last May.