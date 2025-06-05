We love young love! Black-ish star Marsai Martin and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth are dating. The pair were photographed last month during a NASCAR event. Martin confirmed the relationship during an interview on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club.

In her interview, Martin was particularly kind while discussing Caruth's emotional intelligence, which she stressed was crucial to her relationship goals. Noting Caruth's unique talent for these interpersonal abilities, she emphasized communication and understanding as the cornerstones of their relationship. According to her, Caruth symbolizes “stability” and “patience” in her life, qualities that may be helpful to someone navigating the challenges of success in the entertainment industry from an early age.

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, D.C., Caruth started racing at the age of 16. He spent endless hours perfecting his virtual racing talents with the help of his family, who raised money via fundraisers to purchase an iRacing simulator. At one time, in order to concentrate on participating in the eNASCAR Ignite Series, he even gave up his actual driver's license.

This virtual exposure to racing led to success in the real world quite soon. As the first African American driver to win a late-model race at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, Caruth accomplished a historic achievement by 2020. He finished third in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East standings, and the following year he moved to the NASCAR Truck Series, continuing his steady climb up the racing growth ladder. Caruth managed to achieve all these major accomplishments all while earning a degree in Motorsports Management from Winston-Salem State University, graduating in December 2024.

His breakthrough season came in 2024. In March of that year, Caruth won the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning him his first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) pole. Accompanying Hall of Famer Wendell Scott and current Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, he became the third African American driver to win a race in NASCAR's National Touring Series.

The couple has received an outpouring of support from people on social media. Noting that the relationship is not only age appropriate and admiring both Caruth and Martin’s professional accomplishments. Caruth even received approval from Martin’s costar and TV dad, Anthony Anderson, during their interview with the Breakfast Club.

“I met him; he drives one of them right there,” Anderson said during the interview as he pointed at a toy NASCAR vehicle in the studio.

Martin embarrassingly shouted, “Why’d you give a clue?!”