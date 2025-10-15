Michael Vick and the Norfolk State Spartans are turning the page on a challenging 1-6 start to the season, viewing their upcoming bye week as a chance to recalibrate the entire program before the critical MEAC conference schedule begins.

Despite the difficult 1-6 record, Head Coach Michael Vick stated in Monday’s MEAC Coaches Call that he views the non-conference slate as an extended “pre-season”. For the first-year head coach, these games provided a necessary “body of work” to understand what works and what doesn't, allowing the team to effectively wipe the slate clean ahead of the true championship race.

“This week, these next two weeks are going to be invaluable for game planning and… just getting ready to go out and compete really, really hard for a MEAC championship,” Vick said.

Vick is expecting more from his players and coaching staff as the rest of the season rolls along.

“I talked to I talked to my guys this morning and… we got a game plan that we feel collectively that's players and coaches are going to give us… a better opportunity moving forward.”

Vick stressed that his focus during the bye week extends beyond X's and O's, prioritizing off-field accountability. He revealed that he had to temporarily shift attention away from football because the team was “failing in other areas,” specifically citing academics and discipline.

“I had to put football aside for a second… because we was failing in other areas and when you fail in other areas it's probably far more important than football.”

This push for a higher standard coincides with rumors of a staff shakeup, including changes to the defensive staff. While Vick has not confirmed any changes, he acknowledged the need for a “reset” and is using the bye week to ensure all personnel align with the program's vision.

The early-season quarterback uncertainty, which saw transfer quarterback Israel Carter struggle immensely and face public criticism before returning Spartan quarterback Otto Kuhns took over, has been resolved. Kuhns was officially named the starter, bringing stability to the position after a series of clutch performances off the bench.

Despite the passing game's struggles, Vick still believes in the potential of his run game and wants to see star running back Kevon King take ownership in conference play. Vick has openly stated his expectation for the All-MEAC back, saying, “I'm looking forward to Kevon putting the team on his back, you know, down the stretch.”

Norfolk State will open their MEAC championship campaign by hosting the defending conference champions, South Carolina State, in what will serve as Norfolk State's Homecoming game. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at 2:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+