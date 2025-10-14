Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans have suffered greatly to start this season. The team has emerged from its out-of-conference slate with a 1-6 record, losing to previously winless Wofford College on Saturday. Their lone win comes from their overtime victory of Division II rival Virginia State, in which the Trojans missed an end-of-regulation field goal that would've sealed their victory.

Now, it's being rumored that Vick has made some staff changes at Norfolk State before the team starts conference play on next Saturday against South Carolina State. Per Scottay of Offscript, who broke the story of Vick being hired by Norfolk State last December, the former NFL star has made three key staff changes.

“NEWS DEVELOPING Michael Vick Has Made Changes to his staff DC & 2 Position Coaches have Been Let Go,” the post stated.

While there hasn't been official confirmation from Norfolk State yet, Scottay's post indicates that Terence Garvin will be on his way out after the Spartans have had a struggling defensive front. Norfolk State ranks last in the conference in total defense, giving up 34.1 points per game, 229.4 passing yards per game, and 197.1 rushing yards per game. The numbers are concerning, as they enter conference play on October 25th against the reigning MEAC Champion South Carolina State Bulldogs and then, a few days later, prepare for their duel against Delaware State.

Vick has consistently indicated that discipline is one of the biggest problems his team needs to curtail in his first year at the helm of the program. But, the program has faced significant offensive and defensive woes that have left them out of contention in many of the seven games that they've been in.

As they head to the bye week, Vick and the remaining members of his staff certainly have some recalibrating to do as they look to finish the season strong and get a couple of huge victories that can bring momentum into the offseason and next year.