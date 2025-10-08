The late-season football matchup between Norfolk State and Howard University is moving to a new venue to accommodate more fans and cultural significance this Fall. Originally slated for Howard's traditional home, Greene Stadium (capacity 10,000) which was opened in 1926, the November 22nd game will now be hosted at Audi Field per a statement released by Howard University athletics. Per the statement released, Howard University Athletics believes that moving the first regular-season football game between the two programs to a larger venue will draw a huge crowd ready to witness the historic action.

“We’re excited to see Howard University Football back for a second game this year and to welcome Norfolk State University to Audi Field for the first time,” said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations in . “These events showcase culture, tradition, and community pride — and we’re honored to celebrate HBCU excellence here in the nation’s capital.”

Our guys have worked all year for moments like this,” Michael Vick added. “To close the season at Audi Field, a big-time stage in front of our fans and alumni in D.C., means a lot. It’s another chance to represent Norfolk State the right way, embrace the moment, compete hard, and make Spartan Nation proud.”

This will mark the first regular-season college football game ever hosted at Audi Field, which is typically the site of the annual Truth and Service Classic.

This matchup will not only have significant cultural importance but will also be a major factor in the MEAC championship and Celebration Bowl race. A commanding win could catapult Howard forward or give Norfolk State a critical victory against a program just two years removed from an MEAC title and Celebration Bowl appearance.

The late-season game is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, at 3:30 PM and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.