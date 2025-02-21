Michael Vick has made another huge addition to his coaching staff, as he has added two-time HBCU champion DeCedrick Quinn Sr. to his inaugural coaching staff.

Quinn brings a wealth of experience to Norfolk State as he was instrumental in the success of programs such as South Carolina State, where his efforts contributed to a 2021 Celebration Bowl title, and Florida A&M, where he added another Celebration Bowl victory in 2023. Most recently, Quinn served as the director of athletic performance at Tulsa.

Quinn joins an already stacked coaching lineup that includes notable hires such as former NFL standout Tory Woodbury, who serves as Norfolk State’s special teams coordinator. Woodbury, along with other hires like Rob Whitcomb and Terence Garvin, adds a mix of NFL, collegiate, and professional-level expertise aimed at revitalizing Norfolk State’s football program, which has struggled to win over the past few seasons.

Clearly, Michael Vick has an ambitious goal for his tenure with the Spartans, which he laid out in comments obtained by Delaware Online in his recent public appearance at the Wilmington Library,

“Myself and Desean and what Deion did for Jackson State, we can bring enough notoriety to HBCUs to let young men and women know, it's okay to go to HBCU. And you get [a] great education. You meet great people. You foster good relationships and in our case, you're gonna get taught good football and good principles,” he said.

Vick also believes he and Jackson. an inspire other NFL stars to become HBCU head coaches like how Deion Sanders did for them.

“And I think that's really important. So I took this step with that in mind, forward-thinking, it's four or five coaches in the next four or five years who try to follow in the same footsteps that Deion made us believe that we can follow in. And so, I'm always about each one teaching one and , now I got to go do it right.It's one thing to take the job, but you got to go win”

Vick's recent coaching hires and his 30-member national signing day class surely indicate that he looks to make Norfolk State an immediate contender in the MEAC.