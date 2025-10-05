Hampton University emerged from the Battle of the Bay victorious in a 41-34 contest, causing Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans to drop to 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in their road contests. The Spartans were formidable, finishing the game with 415 total offensive yards and even holding a commanding lead early in the contest. But Hampton University was able to find their way back into the game and escaped the Battle of The Bay with a huge victory.

Hampton initially took the lead when Brett Starling drilled a field goal early in the first quarter, giving the Pirates a 3-0 advantage. However, the lead was short-lived.

Norfolk State's offense exploded for two quick touchdowns to jump ahead. First, with 10:46 left in the first, Spartans quarterback Otto Kuhns connected with DreSean Kendrick for a huge 65-yard touchdown pass. After the Marco Peery extra point, Norfolk State took the lead, 7-3.

The Spartans found the end zone again at the 5:15 mark of the first, as Kuhns hit Jaylen Laudermilk for a 9-yard touchdown pass to cap a five-play, 49-yard drive, pushing the lead to 14-3. Hampton responded before the quarter ended when quarterback Braden Davis found Donovan Shepard for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 remaining. The score pulled the Pirates back within four points at 14-10.

Norfolk State, however, answered that score to begin the second quarter. At 12:17, X'Zavion Evans finished off a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard run into the end zone. The Marco Peery kick extended the Spartans' lead to 21-10. Then, Hampton scored 17 unanswered points that ultimately pushed them ahead.

The Pirates began their surge at the 9:33 mark of the second quarter when Gracen Goldsmith broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run. The successful Brett Starling kick brought Hampton within four points, 21-17. Just minutes later, Hampton pulled even closer, with Brett Starling connecting on a 25-yard field goal at 5:08, making the defacit 21-20.

The decisive scoring drive came with just over a minute left in the half. The Pirates swiftly moved 53 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 14-yard touchdown run by MarShawn Ferguson with 1:29 remaining. After the extra point from Starling, Hampton completed the comeback to take the lead.

Heading into halftime with Hampton leading Norfolk State, 27-21. In the second half, both the Pirates and the Spartans started trading scoring blows back and forth. Norfolk State opened the second-half scoring at the 11:16 mark of the third quarter when Marco Peery connected on a 28-yard field goal, This cut the Hampton lead to three, making the score 27-24.

Hampton quickly responded on its next possession. The Pirates marched 68 yards on nine plays, resulting in a 4-yard touchdown run by Jah'Kei Chavis with 6:57 left in the third. The successful Brett Starling kick pushed Hampton’s lead back up to 34-24 heading into the final quarter.

The shootout intensified in the fourth quarter. With 10:23 remaining, Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns threw his third touchdown of the game, finding Ikeem Wright for an 18-yard score to finish an eight-play, 72-yard drive. The Marco Peery extra point once again brought the Spartans within a field goal, 34-31.

Refusing to surrender the momentum, Hampton answered immediately. On a quick three-play, 50-yard drive that took just over a minute, quarterback Braden Davis ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:52 on the clock. The Brett Starling kick put Hampton back up by 10, 41-31.

Norfolk State didn't quit, mounting a long 11-play, 60-yard drive that concluded with a 29-yard field goal by Marco Peery at the 4:02 mark. The kick narrowed the deficit to 41-34. But, they were unable to find a way to tie the game and Hampton escaped with the key victory.

Khuns once again showed his worth as QB1 for the Spartans, finishing the game throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. But, ultimately, the Pirates were able to string together enough offense to pull off the rivalry victory. Norfolk State has one more out-of-conference game against Wofford before they kick off conference play in late October. Meanwhile, Hampton returns to CAA play with a matchup with Campbell University.