Michael Vick and Norfolk State’s highly anticipated matchup against Shawn Gibbs and North Carolina A&T appears to not be happening this fall. Per a report by HBCU Gameday, Norfolk State has dropped the matchup on October 17th.

“A source indicated to HBCU Gameday that Norfolk State decided to pull out of the Oct. 17 game,” Steven J. Gaither reported.

North Carolina A&T will now play Chicago State, which is set to start their first year of competing in the FCS. Norfolk State has not released their full 2026 schedule but they will also be facing Chicago State on September 26th.

The clash between the Spartans and the Aggies was set to be a coaching matchup where both Vick and Gibbs looked to turn around their programs in their second year on the hill. North Carolina A&T enjoyed immense success in the 2010s, winning four Celebration Bowls as a member of the MEAC. The Aggies have since departed the MEAC and competed in the Big South Conference before moving to the Coastal Athletic Association in 2022. Since joining the CAA, the Aggies' football team has struggled.

Shawn Gibbs, who was a running backs coach during the Aggies' four Celebration Bowl victories, took over as head coach of the football team after a successful stint as head coach at Fort Valley State University for three seasons. However, Gibbs' first year saw the Aggies go 2-10, as they only registered victories over Hampton University and Campbell University. Gibbs looks to restore the Aggies to their former glory.

Meanwhile, Vick finds himself in a similar predicament. The Spartans finished the 2025 season 1-11 and winless in MEAC play. Vick has repeatedly spoken about looking to turn the tide and unveiled a recruiting class that addressed several points of issues on the team last season.

But the Spartans and Aggies will have to face off another year, as North Carolina A&T released its full schedule, and the lineup does not feature Norfolk State.