Mickey Joseph has added a highly experienced coach to his staff at Grambling State. According to a report from FootballScoop, Grambling is adding Erik Losey as its new offensive line coach.

Losey, who most recently coached at Eastern Kentucky, played a key role in the program's success, including a trip to the FCS Playoffs under head coach Walt Wells and a thrilling seven-overtime win against FBS opponent Bowling Green, which is now led by Eddie George. Losey also brings valuable experience from his time coaching at Southern Miss and in the SWAC at Alcorn State.

Joseph certainly looks to shake things up for his Grambling State Tigers team, who finished the year 5-7 in his first year at the helm of the program. The season started promisingly with a win over eventual SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions Jackson State. But, the Tigers proceeded to lose their next two gamers narrowly including a 36-34 loss against Prairie View A&M in a five-overtime classic.

Throughout the season Joseph was passionate about winning. He was a harsh critic of the officiating in the SWAC, and was even fined for his comments.

“I think it’s some bullsh*t calls,” Joseph said in comments in a late October SWAC Coaches Call setting.

Beyond making his voice heard in service of his team, Joseph has hit the recruiting trail hard. He's set to reunite with former Nebraska freshman Decoldest Crawford. Crawford announced his commitment to the Tigers on his Instagram page in January.

“They tried to burry me, I came from dirt crazy man this shii get real,” Crawford posted as a caption on his social media post announcing the move.

Crawford made his name as a four-star wide receiver in Louisiana for Green Oaks High School. In his high school career, had nearly 150 catches and more than 2,200 receiving yards and helped the team the four playoff appearances. He originally committed to LSU as a sophomore in 2019, ironically when Joseph was with the team as wide receivers coach.

Crawford then flipped his commitment to Nebraska in 2022 and joined the team when Mickey Joseph was wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator. Joseph then became the interim head coach of the team in September 2022 following the dismissal of head coach Scott Frost. Crawford, however, didn’t play that season as he suffered an injury in Fall camp.

Crawford eventually transferred to Louisiana Tech but didn’t see much playing time. Now, he's joining Joseph in Louisiana as he looks to continue the rich tradition of Grambling State football.