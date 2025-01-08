Mickey Joseph is making moves on the recruiting trail for Grambling State, reuniting with former Nebraska freshman Decoldest Crawford. Crawford announced his commitment to the Tigers on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.

“They tried to burry me, I came from dirt crazy man this shii get real,” Crawford posted as a caption on his social media post announcing the move.

Crawford made his name as a four-star wide receiver in Louisiana for Green Oaks High School. In his high school career, had nearly 150 catches and more than 2,200 receiving yards and helped the team the four playoff appearances. He originally committed to LSU as a sophomore in 2019, ironically when Joseph was with the team as wide receivers coach.

Crawford then flipped his commitment to Nebraska in 2022 and joined the team when Mickey Joseph was wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator. Joseph then became the interim head coach of the team in September 2022 following the dismissal of head coach Scott Frost. Crawford, however, didn't play that season as he suffered an injury in Fall camp.

Crawford eventually transferred to Louisiana Tech but didn't see much playing time. Now, he joins a Grambling State team looking to regain their previous football glory. In Joseph's first season at the helm of the program the Tigers went 5-7. The season started promisingly with a win over eventual SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions Jackson State. But, the Tigers proceeded to lose their next two gamers narrowly including a 36-34 loss against Prairie View A&M in a five-overtime classic.

The acquisition of Crawford is sure to give a huge boost to Grambling's offensive attack. Joseph also brought in Czavian Teasett, a former Southern University quarterback, who made headlines this offseason by joining Grambling, the Jaguars' biggest rivals.