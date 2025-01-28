North Carolina A&T’s Jaci Cameron made history this past Saturday night when she was crowned the first-ever Miss HBCU at the inaugural Mister and Miss HBCU competition in Concord, North Carolina. The event, hosted by the Mister and Miss HBCU organization brought together some of the most talented and driven students from HBCUs nationwide.

The Mister HBCU competition has a history dating back to the early 200's at Lincoln University of Missouri, with the first competition taking place in 2005. The Miss HBCU competition was added this year, an expansion to their programming for HBCU Queens called “The Endless Reign”.

Along with the title of Miss HBCU, Jaci Cameron also earned the Miss Talent award, showcasing her impressive skills and poise. Howard University’s Gregory Allen Jr. was named the 21st Mister HBCU, marking another night highlight.

In addition to the top honors, the competition also recognized several standout contestants. Matthew Morse was named Mister HBCU’s 1st Runner Up, while Yasmine Bryant earned the title of Miss HBCU’s 1st Runner Up. Jesse Canamore and Breanne Lovelace were named 2nd Runners Up for Mister and Miss HBCU, respectively. Craig Wrenn and Autumn Tisdale were honored as Mister and Miss Congeniality and celebrated for their kindness and spirit throughout the event.

Cameron, a senior finance major at N.C. A&T and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., has consistently stood out both on campus and in her community. Founded in 1908 at Howard University, AKA is the first Greek-letter sorority established by African American women. Known for its focus on service, education, and empowering women, AKA has a long legacy of creating positive social change and supporting women in leadership.

This victory follows another recent highlight for the Aggies as former Miss North Carolina A&T Torree Theodore was crowned Miss Black Georgia at a ceremony earlier this year. These accomplishments underscore the excellence, leadership, and talent that Aggies continue to display on local, state, and national stages.