Georgia has a new black pageant queen – she is Torreé Theodore, a North Carolina A&T State University alum and former Miss North Carolina A&T.

The new and reigning Miss Black USA beat contestants to the crown at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, Georgia this year and she will take her talents to Washington, D.C. to compete at Miss Black USA in 2025. She is currently pursuing her MSW at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a concentration in community, management and policy practice after receiving her bachelor's at North Carolina A&T.

With her new title, Theodore says she plans to increase her network as well as promote inclusivity and social responsibility through both community service initiatives. The influential leader looks forward to competing on the national level at Miss Black USA.

“I always think about how when I serve or when I am in these positions that I am representing something bigger than myself. I’m not only representing Torree anymore, I’m representing my city and state,” Theodore said via the N.C. A&T newsroom.

After she did not win 38th Annual Competition of Black College Queens, hosted by the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., Theodore was only more motivated to further pursue advocacy through pageantry.

During her undergraduate career at N.C. A&T, Theodore held leadership positions including Miss Sophomore and Miss Pink Tea Rose for the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Additionally, she served as an academic senator for her college, a resident assistant, and an Aggie Success Leader. Theodore graduated from N.C. A&T magna cum laude in 2024 with a BSW from the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.

As the previous competition was in August, the annual Miss Black USA will likely commence in the fall of 2025.