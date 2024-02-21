Following Fisk's footsteps, Talladega University was the second HBCU to establish a gymnastics program.

Fisk gymnast Morgan Price set both a personal and HBCU record by achieving a 39.275 score, helping her finish in second place. Her spectacular performance on the balance beam earned her a 9.95, which led to her second place finish in the meet.

Price and Fisk both made headlines in 2022 as the young, upcoming gymnastics phenom switched her college recruitment from the University of Arkansas to Fisk. She made the switch once Fisk announced their new gymnastics program, the first in HBCU history. Price's decision helped lift the university as they launched the nation's first HBCU gymnastics team.

“It's so exciting to be able to be apart of the first of something because, it's just new and exciting and all eyes will be on us this season because we are the first HBCU gymnastics team,” Price said in an interview with The Tennessean. “I'm just so excited to be able to be making history with my other teammates.”

Price showcased her skills at a gymnastics meet hosted by Fisk University, which featured all Black women head coaches. The Lady Bulldogs competed against Brown University, Iowa State University, Rutgers University, William & Mary University, and Talladega College. The event took place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and was a complete success in promoting diversity in the sport.

“[This event] could have the potential just to have a ripple effect that a lot of other institutions that may have thought about it, now I think they'll think about it a little bit more,” said Fisk Athletic Director Valencia Jordan before the meet.