Fisk University star Morgan Price is entering the transfer portal after a historic run with the Bulldog gymnastics program. Price made the announcement about her transfer in a letter to her social media accounts.

The letter read:

“This has honestly been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after a lot of thought, reflection, and prayer, I've decided to transfer for my final year of eligibility.

Fisk University gave me a purpose bigger than myself. It gave me a historic opportunity to be part of something no one had ever done before – to represent the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team on a national stage.

Over these past few years, I've reached all of my goals and more. I poured my heart into this program. Every routine, every practice, and every moment in the gym has been filled with pride and passion. I've given this program my all, and it's given me so much in return.

However as I look toward the future, I feel called to step into a new chapter – one that challenges me in different ways and allows me to grow even further as both a gymnast and a woman. I'm eager to compete on a bigger stage and ready to push myself to new limits.

This choice doesn't take away the love I have for Fisk nor is it from a place of leaving something behind – it comes from knowing I've laid a strong foundation that I am ready to build on. I will always be proud of what we built and will continue to build. This place, and the people in it, have shaped me in ways I'll carry forever. FISK WILL ALWAYS BE HOME and it has shaped me in ways I will carry forever.

Thank you to my family who provides me with constant love and unwavering support. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, mentors, and everyone who supported me on this journey. I'm excited and nervous for what's next — but I'm walking into it with faith and everything Fisk taught me. I hope to continue to have your support. Know this isn't the end, just the next chapter.

This is not a goodbye, this is a see you again soon.”

Price made history as a pioneer in the sport of HBCU gymnastics. Price became the first gymnast from an HBCU to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania, last season. Additionally, Kyrstin Johnson, a former gymnast from Talladega University, became the first HBCU gymnast to win a gold medal after winning the vault and placing third in the same all-around competition.

Even Olympic gold medalists have Price on their radar. Last year, during an interview with Black Sports Insiders, gold medalist Jordan Chiles shared that she would have attended an HBCU if gymnastics programs were available before she committed to UCLA. She also expressed her admiration for Price and the Fisk gymnastics team.

“Just seeing what she did going viral for all the things…records and all the stuff that she was doing last season. Amazing. Like, she's honestly, she's a talented, gifted athlete, and I can't wait to see what Fisk has [in store] for 2025,” Chiles said about Price in a December 2024 interview with Kyle T. Mosely of Black Sports Insiders.

During the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, she won first place in all four individual events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. She also won the all-around national championship title at the event.

“I’ve dedicated so much effort to these moments,” Price said after her victory. “I just wanted to go out there, give it my all, and perform as I usually do. It feels amazing to see everything align.”

Price scored 9.900 for floor exercise, 9.8625 for balance beam, 9.850 for uneven bars, and 9.825 for vault. She tied with Texas Women’s gymnast Kaitlyn Hoiland on uneven bars. For the second season in a row, Price was the 2025 USA Gymnastics All-Around Champion. She has made history as the first HBCU gymnast to win two national titles and earn a perfect score of 10.0 in a routine in the same year.