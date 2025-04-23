While visiting his alma mater, Nick Cannon had a full-circle moment with an HBCU alumnus on the come-up in the media industry. Cannon received a surprise Humanitarian Award at Howard University’s Bison Choice Awards on Monday, April 14. The event was part of the university’s annual “Made in the Mecca” Springfest, hosted by Howard UGSA.

The moment was a full-circle moment for a couple of reasons. Cannon graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor's

of Science in criminology/administration of justice and a minor in Africana studies in 2020, even serving as a virtual commencement speaker for the institution, as the services were cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But, Cannon was also greeted by a familiar face from his brief stint as host of his eponymous talk show from 2021-2022. Christian Kornegay, a North Carolina A&T alumnus known by his stage name CDK On The Mic, presented him with the award. Cannon assisted in paying off Kornegay's tuition in 2021 alongside several other HBCU students from various institutions.

In a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints, Kornegay was humbled by the opportunity to be on stage with Cannon.

“As a young Black man who beat the odds, standing on that stage to honor Nick Cannon was more than just a moment, it was a reflection of everything HBCUs represent,” Kornegay said. “Nick changed my life when he paid my tuition, and that act of generosity embodies the culture of giving, community and legacy we live by at institutions like Howard and North Carolina A&T. To go from receiving his help to now recognizing him in front of the next generation of Black excellence, it was surreal. That’s the power of paying it forward.”

Kornegay has had a tremendous career up to this point. He built a name for himself in North Carolina as an event host, bringing trademark energy and wit to events on college campuses and in the community. His tenacity earned him a shot at 102 Jamz, an urban contemporary radio station that broadcasts in the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina.

Many notable media names, such as former 106 & Park host Terrence J and Wild N' Out featured comedian B Dhat had their start on the station and went on to noteworthy careers in the industry. Kornegay is already living up to that promise, as he continues to work on-air with the station as he tours the country as an event host.

As Cannon keeps entertaining and inspiring and Kornegay advances in his unique media journey, this moment must have been meaningful for both of them.