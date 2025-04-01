After a stellar season that saw the team win the MEAC Championship and clinch a March Madness bid, Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones has inked a huge contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2031-2032 season. The institution announced the extension on Friday. Jones's extension is noteworthy, as Lady Sparts coach Larry Vickers departed the program to become coach of Auburn.

“We are ecstatic to announce this contract extension for men’s basketball head coach Robert Jones,” Norfolk State athletic director Dr. Melody Webb said in a statement. “Coach Jones has been a part of every historic milestone this program has accomplished at the Division I level, building a winning culture that stands alone at the top of the MEAC. I am confident that this team will not only maintain the prestigious standard that Coach Jones has set in place but continue to grow and reach unprecedented heights.”

“With success comes suitors, but I’m happy to be a Spartan,” Jones said. “Thank you to Dr. J and AD Webb for their continued support. Also, thank you to Spartan Nation for their unwavering desire to keep making this program great. Let’s do it again next year! BEHOLD!”

Coach Robert Jones is one of the most decorated coaches in HBCU basketball, building the Spartans into a sustained winner over his tenure.

With over 230 wins across 12 seasons as head coach of the Norfolk State men’s basketball program, Jones has led the Spartans through their most successful era in Division I history. Most recently, Norfolk State claimed the 2025 MEAC Tournament Championship with a 66-65 victory over South Carolina State, securing a spot in March Madness where they faced national championship contender Florida.

Under Jones’ leadership, the Spartans have captured three of their four MEAC Tournament titles, with the fourth (2011-12) coming during his time as associate head coach. Norfolk State has also claimed five MEAC Regular Season championships during his tenure, posting a 135-45 record in league play under his guidance.

In the 2023-24 season, he guided the Spartans to their first-ever nonconference postseason title in Division I history, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 75-67 to win the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) championship, with Christian Ings named MVP for his clutch performance.

Jones has earned numerous accolades for his exceptional coaching career. He was a consistent finalist for the Hugh Durham Award, recognizes the top mid-major coach, and won it in 2022. Additionally, he has been named MEAC Coach of the Year three times (2019, 2022, and 2024) and received the BOXTOROW HBCU Coach of the Year honor in both 2022 and 2024. Under his leadership, Norfolk State has established itself as a dominant force in HBCU basketball.