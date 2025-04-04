Following the departure of Larry Vickers to Auburn, Norfolk State has moved quickly to name the next leader of their women's basketball program. It appears as if they've found the next leader of the women's basketball program per a report by Liv Antilla, also known as LivForHoops, on her X account: Coppin State women's basketball coach Jermaine Woods.

“Sources: Norfolk State is finalizing a deal to hire Jermaine Woods as the next head women’s basketball coach,” Antilla said. “He just finished a historic season at Coppin State, leading them to the most wins since ‘11 and the first post-season app. since ‘09. Woods is a NSU alum.”

Woods achieved notable success at Coppin State, leading the team to a 19-15 record this season, highlighted by a major win over Arizona State. The team secured a spot in the WNIT and advanced to the second round after defeating Colgate 58-48.

He found significant out of conference success in his tenure. Along with the Lady Eagles win over Arizona State, his teams have also secured victories over Saint Peter’s, St. Francis (Pa.) and Pittsburgh. In the 2023-2024 season, Coppin also hosted the LSU Lady Tigers, putting up a great fight against the reigning national champions before ultimately losing 80-48.

Jermaine Woods could certainly follow in the footsteps of Vickers in continuing the success of the Lady Spartan's basketball program as a Norfolk State alumnus. Under Vicker's leadership, the program has experienced its most successful stretch in its Division I history, boasting a 177-99 overall record, including an impressive 83-18 over the last three seasons.

In the 2024 season, Vickers led the team to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. Vickers also led the Spartans to a win at Missouri in November.

Woods will be building a program that already has a recent history of success as he looks to build on the tradition of winning at his alma mater.