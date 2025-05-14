Norfolk State University has received $1 million from casino operator Boyd Gaming in support of the university’s Tourism and Hospitality Management program. Boyd Gaming is leading the Pamunkey Indian Tribe's casino project in Norfolk. The Nevada-based business will take over as the title sponsor of NSU's School of Business's hospitality program. The department will be known as the Boyd Gaming Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management.

“Since we broke ground on our Norfolk casino resort project last year, Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Tribe have been committed to building a mutually beneficial partnership with our neighbors at Norfolk State University,” Ron Bailey, casino vice president and general manager, said in a news release on Friday. “We look forward to working closely with our friends and partners at NSU in the years ahead as we build a best-in-class team and create exciting career opportunities for Norfolk State graduates at our resort.”

Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of NSU, stated in the release that the department will train the next generation of gaming experts. About 850 workers will be employed by the $750 million casino in a range of positions in accounting, gaming, hospitality, security, and information technology. Among its amenities are a 200-room hotel, eight food and beverage establishments, live entertainment, a 45,000-square-foot outdoor amenity deck, 1,500 slot machines, and 50 table games.

According to Boyd, the Pamunkey Tribe and Boyd have promised to provide funding to Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University to provide training and educational opportunities that will help meet the needs of the Norfolk casino.

Norfolk State has been experiencing a lot of changes over the past few months. A few weeks the university broke ground on a new $118 million science building. The new 131,000-square-foot facility is set to replace the existing Roy A. Woods Science Building. But the biggest change for the university has been former NFL superstar Michael Vick coming on as head football coach. Vick was announced as the head coach back in 2024.