Michael Vick's first Spring Game at Norfolk State took place last week, marking the beginning of a new era for the program. The stadium was filled with passionate Norfolk State fans, while local and national media gathered to capture the historic event. The atmosphere at William “Dick” Price Stadium was electric, with the spotlight shining brightly on this unforgettable moment.

Virginia legends Allen Iverson and Tyrod Taylor, among other notable names, joined in on the festivities, showing their love to fellow 757 legend who looks to bring a winning tradition to Norfolk State.

“It was good to see,” Vick said of the guests in media availability after the Spring game. “Those guys have been telling me they are going to come out and support, and I expect to see that all season. It's good to have the local hometown heroes come out. Guys who our players can look at as role models, great citizens of the Hampton Roads, and just good people.”

On the football field, it appeared that a lot of questions were answered about what Vick's Spartans will look like in the Fall. Former USF quarterback Izrael Carter emerged as a standout from the Spring Game, as he looks poised to be Vick's QB1. He showed a sharp ability to throw the ball and shined in making plays for his squad as he facilitated the first touchdown of the Spring Game to William & Mary transfer Dresean Kendrick.

In media availability, Vick spoke highly of Carter.

“He looked good, couple of plays I thought he could have made early. He’s very sound with his decision-making. We want to try to be like 95% perfect. Perfect is 100%, he’s going to make mistakes. He’s got to learn from it. And Izzy’s just the ultimate competitor, and he believes in himself. He knows he can make every play, every throw. The ball is in his hands, ball is in his court, and we expect him to do big things this year.”

Carter also addressed the media and spoke about his performance and the coaching that he received from Vick.

“Everything was just one step at a time this spring,” Carter said. “He wanted us to just focus on one play, one install, one rep at a time. That's all that we can do, control what we can control, and we'll be just fine. I felt that when we were out there today, how the offense was operating and everything. I'm super proud of those guys, and I can't thank my offensive line enough because those dudes help me get the success that I need and without them I'm nothing.”

Vick's Spartan squad seems to have a recipe of a team that can compete in the MEAC, as he retains some of the top stars of Dawson Odom's tenure with the team, such as All-MEAC running back Kevon King as well as new talent that can work within the scheme that he looks to set up for the team on offense and defense.

Vick is sure to bring in even more talent as the offseason winds on, in preparation for a Norfolk State schedule that starts out with tough out-of-conference games and ends with key matchups against MEAC Championship contenders.