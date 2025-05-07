Former Norfolk State star Diamond Johnson was among several players released by the Minnesota Lynx following their first preseason game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. Per a statement by the Lynx, Johnson was released alongside forwards Dalayah Daniels, Ajae Petty and Camryn Taylor.

Johnson was arguably the most surprising omission from last month's WNBA Draft. Johnson, alongside fellow Spartans star Kierra Wheeler, helped lead the team to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record, and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament, with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn.

Johnson also showed her immense skill in Norfolk State's March Madness first-round matchup against Maryland, in which she finished with 18 points and four three-pointers made in her team's 82-69 loss. Johnson proved herself as a dynamic shot creator and was on the radar of the larger college basketball world, winning numerous awards in-season for her play and was named to several awards watch lists.

The talented guard started her career as a five-star recruit in the same 2020 class as Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso. She was, in fact, ranked the sixth best player in that class. While in her college journey, she had stints at Rutgers and North Carolina State before eventually landing at Norfolk State. At each of her stops, she showed her five-star level talent.