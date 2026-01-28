On Wednesday, North Carolina A&T defensive back Aaron Harris is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Harris announced his intentions via his social media platforms in a letter.

The letter read:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the man up above for giving me the abilities to play this sport that I love so much. God has brought me through all kinds of adversity throughout my life, and I just can’t thank Him enough for everything He has done for me. Through the ups, through the downs, I never lost trust in God.

To my family, friends, and coaches who never stopped believing in me and supporting me throughout this journey, thank you. A special thank you to Coach Gibbs and the current staff for welcoming me back into the program with open arms, nothing but love for you all. I've been fortunate to be surrounded by nothing but love and positivity throughout my life, which has allowed me to live by those characteristics and instill them in others around me.

To all of my teammates, thank you for making my collegiate career something that I'll cherish forever. I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other group of guys, thank you for making these years the best years of my life. To the best HBCU in the nation: Aggie born, Aggie bred, and when I die, I'll be Aggie dead. 4ever Ayantee.

With that being said, I'm excited to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL.”

Harris finished the 2025 season for North Carolina A&T with 42 tackles (29 solo) and 13 pass breakups.