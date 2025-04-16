North Carolina A&T State University just proved that excellence isn’t a one-time thing; it’s a tradition in the making. Last Saturday, the North Carolina A&T Aggie cheerleading team defended their national title and walked away as back-to-back champions in the Intermediate Small Coed Division I at the NCA & NDA 2025 College National Championship.

This win follows their historic 2024 victory, when they secured their first-ever national championship in the same division. Now, with two titles under their belt, NCAT is officially a rising powerhouse in the world of collegiate cheer.

The Aggies delivered a flawless performance, earning a remarkable event score of 95.0093, with zero deductions. Their precision and passion gave them the edge over strong contenders like Stephen F. Austin State University (94.3611) and Sacramento State (93.9097), who rounded out the top three despite a half-point deduction. University of Central Arkansas and College of Charleston followed close behind, showing just how intense the competition was.

But the Aggies didn’t just pop off in 2025, they set the tone the year before. At the 2024 NCA College Nationals, North Carolina A&T made their mark by edging out Stephen F. Austin by a narrow margin of just 0.25 points, earning an adjusted score of 97.6412 after a strong raw score of 86.1.

Their routine not only showcased elite skill but also established NCAT as one of the few HBCUs to dominate at this level. That year, they shared the spotlight with Xavier University of Louisiana, another HBCU that took home a national championship, putting Black excellence front and center on the national cheer stage.

The NCA & NDA College Nationals, held every year in Daytona Beach, Florida, is the Super Bowl of collegiate cheer and dance. From stunts and tumbling to choreography and synchronization, the event is a full-out celebration of school pride and athletic talent. Teams compete at iconic venues like the Ocean Center and the Daytona Beach Bandshell, representing the best of the best in their divisions. Winning here isn’t just about trophies, it’s about legacy.

And now, North Carolina A&T is officially building one. From making history in 2024 to making it again in 2025, the Aggies cheer squad has cemented its place as a force to be reckoned with, not just among HBCUs but nationwide.