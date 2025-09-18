Former North Carolina Central basketball star Cassie King is joining the Eagles' women's basketball coaching staff, according to a report by Wally Pitt of HBCU Game Day.

King played at North Carolina Central from 2003 to 2007, making her mark on the team during their time in the CIAA in the early to mid-2000s. A prolific scorer and playmaker, she accumulated 2,050 points and 1,076 rebounds, becoming the Lady Eagles' all-time leading scorer and second all-time leading rebounder. One of her most memorable individual performances was a 59-point game against Bowie State University on March 1, 2005, during the CIAA tournament.

She received several accolades in her time at North Carolina Central. She was named the 2007 Tournament MVP en route to leading North Carolina Central to a conference championship. She earned three All-CIAA regular season honors in her career as well as four All-CIAA tournament honors. King is a standout player, being one of only two in conference history and just the 15th in NCAA Division II to achieve over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2021.

She boasts significant coaching experience after her time at North Carolina Central. She made a triumphant return to her high school alma mater East Wake High School to coach. Shs stayed at East Wake for 15 years before embarking on returning to her HBCU to help in leading the Lady Eagles to winning at the Division I level.

Joining Terrence Baxter's coaching staff, King will look to impart her knowledge to the next generation of Eagles basketball players. The team struggled last season, finishing with a 9–21 overall record and 6–8 in the MEAC conference. Despite a four-game winning streak in mid-January, which included a 71–56 victory over South Carolina State, the team ultimately lost 57–48 to Coppin State in the MEAC tournament.

The Lady Eagles will begin their 2025 season on November 3 with a trip to the University of North Carolina.