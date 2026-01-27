Just weeks after Barber-Scotia College secured a long-sought victory in a three-year property tax battle that preserved its educational tax-exempt status, the historic HBCU now says it has “completely run out of money,” its president confirmed this week—highlighting the institution’s ongoing financial instability even amid legal wins that were expected to ease fiscal pressure.

The Concord, North Carolina–based college has been fighting to regain accreditation for more than two decades. Barber-Scotia lost its accreditation in 2004 following a series of financial challenges that drastically reduced enrollment. At one point, the institution reported having only four online students. As of fall 2025, enrollment has rebounded to 114 students, and for the first time in its nearly 160-year history, the college has launched a football program.

Regaining accreditation is a central goal of the five-year strategic plan Barber-Scotia implemented in 2022. Without accreditation, the college is unable to access federal student financial aid—an obstacle that can prevent many students from enrolling. Barber-Scotia President Dr. Chris V. Rey addressed the school’s financial crisis in a Facebook video posted last week, urging supporters to help keep the institution operational through outside donations.

“We have completely run out of money as an institution,” Rey said in the video. “Many of our students have struggled to pay because they don’t have access to federal financial aid yet, and it has been truly a challenge for them. Some of our major donors that we have relied on in the past did not come through at the end of last year and early part of this year, so we are in a really, really, really, really tough place.”

While the tax dispute has been resolved, Barber-Scotia now faces a new and urgent battle: staying open. Earlier this month, the North Carolina Property Tax Commission ruled that 14 contested parcels on the college’s campus qualified for property tax exemption under state law, overturning a 2023 decision by the Cabarrus County Tax Assessor and restoring the school’s tax-exempt status, as reported by the Charlotte Observer.

“Right now, I just want to focus on this new battle, which is making it through the month of January,” Rey said. “There are some critical bills that are not going to get paid if we don’t figure this out.”

According to Rey, the college needs $250,000 to apply for accreditation. Barber-Scotia has launched a fundraising campaign, raising approximately $11,000 so far. Those funds, the college says, are being allocated toward scholarships, academic programs, and campus revitalization efforts.