Barber-Scotia College is charting a hopeful path forward after securing a major legal victory that has reignited momentum for the historic HBCU’s revival. The Concord, North Carolina institution recently won a long-running tax dispute dating back to 2023, clearing a significant financial hurdle as it works toward regaining accreditation—nearly two decades after it was revoked in 2004. College leaders say the ruling marks a critical turning point, strengthening ongoing efforts to restore Barber-Scotia’s academic standing, stabilize operations, and reaffirm its legacy of educating generations of Black students and leaders.

In a ruling made by the North Carolina Tax Commission, it was decided that 14 contested parcels on the college’s campus qualify as being used for educational purposes and are therefore exempt from property taxes under state law. The decision overturned a 2023 ruling by the Cabarrus County Tax Assessor, which had determined that much of the campus did not qualify for tax-exempt status due to its condition.

“This decision is an important affirmation of Barber-Scotia College’s mission, purpose, and future,” College President Chris V. Rey said in a statement posted to the institution’s Facebook page on Jan. 12. “The commission clearly recognized that Barber-Scotia College remains, at its core, an educational institution committed to serving students and the broader community, even as we rebuild, restore, and reimagine our campus.”

Barber-Scotia leaders introduced a five-year strategic plan in 2022, with restoring full accreditation as one of its primary goals. The institution has already begun to show signs of progress. In fall 2025, Barber-Scotia reported an enrollment of 114 students—an increase of more than 100 students since 2023—and announced the formation of a football team, signaling renewed growth and campus engagement.

According to a 2004 report by The Charlotte Post, Barber-Scotia’s accreditation was revoked due to a series of financial and leadership challenges that disrupted the institution. The loss of accreditation prevented the college from accepting federal student financial aid, a critical resource relied upon by the majority of its students.

The college first sought to regain accreditation in 2009 by launching a task force focused on restoring compliance and stability. More recently, President Chris Rey told The Independent Tribune in 2024 that Barber-Scotia College is on track to achieve full accreditation by 2026.

As Barber-Scotia College continues its steady climb toward renewal, the tax ruling serves as more than a financial win—it stands as a powerful vote of confidence in the institution’s purpose and perseverance. With growing enrollment, renewed campus life, and a clear roadmap toward accreditation, the college is positioning itself for a long-awaited return to stability and relevance.