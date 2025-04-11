The 2024-2025 college basketball season has just wrapped up, and the SWAC is already seeing coaching changes. Patrick Crarey is leaving Florida A&M to take over as the head coach at Grambling State. Crarey was first reported to be a candidate for the position by Liv Antilla, also known as LivForHoops, and ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the hire.

Sources: Grambling has targeted their search on Patrick Crarey for their next head basketball coach. Announcement tomorrow. Crarey just finished his first season at FAMU with the most wins in a single season since ‘08 and 1st SWAC Tournament win since joining in ‘21. pic.twitter.com/mYkEbI4E2j — Liv (@livforhoops) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Just a week after Donte Jackson left Grambling to take over at Alabama A&M, the Tigers have chosen Crarey as their new leader, following his successful first season at the Division I level with the Rattlers. However, despite his immense success, Crarey’s path with Florida A&M had not been without its challenges.

Initially hired in April 2024 by former Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, his position was met with scrutiny from Florida A&M’s Board of Trustees. Concerns surrounding Crarey’s initial dismissal of 16 players from the team and his compliance with NCAA policies led to considerable debates within the university’s leadership.

Despite early doubts, Crarey formally assumed his role with a one-year, $150,000 contract that began in August following a majority 6-2 vote by the Board of Trustees. Crarey hit the ground running, first recruiting Shaquir O'Neal to the Rattlers from Texas Southern University and other talented players that fit his scheme.

He then proceeded to lead a massive turnaround for the Rattlers, as the team finished with a 13-15 record and a 10-8 record in coverence. The team's record was a huge improvement over the 2023-2024 season, where Florida A&M finished 6-23 and 4-14 in conference. Florida A&M offered him a two-year extension worth up to $170k in February that would've kept him with the institution until 2027. But, Crarey is prepared to receive $230,000 and lead a program that won the SWAC Tournament and made the NCAA March Madness tournament only a season ago.