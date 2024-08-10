Following intense deliberation, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has approved a one-year, $150,000 contract for head coach Patrick Crarey II, per the Tallahassee Democrat's G. Thomas II. It starts on Aug. 8 and runs for a year.

The decision to offer Crarey a contract was not without its challenges. In June, the Board of Trustees halted a three-year contract valued at $450,000 – equating to $150,000 a year – signed by Crarey on April 17th. Concerns were raised regarding the dismissal of 16 players from the team, detailed in a letter from The Rev. Dr. Julius McAllister, and the timing of these dismissals during crucial periods in the academic and sports calendar.

“At this point, given where we are and the concerns we all have about the process and the need for additional information, I move that we table this discussion until further notice from the chair of the appropriate date, and that can be as soon as our upcoming August retreat or before,” trustee Kelvin Lawson said during the June meeting.

Vice President of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes defended Crarey's appointment, emphasizing his alignment with the university's strategic priorities. “I wholeheartedly believe that this is the person to lead our program forward at this time. I know he can do the job,” Sykes affirmed. Attempts to address NCAA policy concerns were also clarified, noting that Crarey's previous volunteer employment agreement complied with regulations.

The Board of Trustees had concerns about Crarey coaching student-athletes before his contract got approved. Sykes clarified that this didn't breach NCAA policy, as Crarey had signed a volunteer employment agreement.

In late July, the Board of Trustees engaged in intense deliberations before reaching a 6-2 majority vote in favor of the contract, which was recommended by trustee Kelvin Lawson and seconded by trustee Michael White and was recently approved

Crarey, who joined Florida A&M in April, officially takes over the Rattlers program and brings with him a sterling track record from St. Thomas University. During his tenure there, Crarey guided the Bobcats to significant achievements, including a Sun Conference Regular Season Championship and a national ranking. His appointment came after longtime coach Robert McCullum's departure, with the Rattlers eager for a fresh start following consecutive challenging seasons with records of 7-22 and 6-23.

Despite the contract's complexities, Crarey has already begun to shape the future of the Rattlers’ roster. Notably, he secured the transfer of Shaqir O'Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, from Texas Southern. O'Neal is expected to bring versatility and athleticism to the team, and Crarey expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach. He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team.”

Additionally, Crarey has brought on LeBrent Walker as an assistant coach. Walker, with experience from LSU and a former player under Crarey at Washington Adventist, adds depth to the coaching staff. “I'm very excited about reuniting with LeBrent at FAMU,” Crarey remarked.

With Crarey officially signed on as head men's basketball coach, the Rattlers look to rebuild their hoops fortunes and contend for both a SWAC Championship and a bid to the NCAA March Madness Tournament.