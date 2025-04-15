Former Florida A&M coach Patrick Crarey II released a statement following his exit from the institution. Crarey was hired by Grambling State following the departure of head coach Donte Jackson to Alabama A&M.

He posted a statement on his social media, which read:

“It's been an honor to coach at Florida A&M University this past season Under unprecedented circumstance's we had one of the best seasons in recent school history.We were bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the SWAC and I felt next season we would be a premier low major in the country. We were building the right way.

This move hurt me and will for years to come. Upon signing last season, it was my sole focus to bring a championship to FAMU. NO MATTER the obstacles I was dedicated to overcoming the odds for you. I have been blessed to make so many amazing relationships while in Tallahassee that I will cherish for a lifetime.

Thank you to all the Alumni, the 220 club, and FAMU NAA. You welcomed me, you took care of us on the road games. The care and love you have for your school is unmatched. I wanted to bring you all pride back in your basketball program. The care you had for me in some of my lowest moments will alvays be near to my heart.

Rattler Nation I truly gave you EVERYTHING I had to give. I worked tirelessly not for myself but for you and our team. It was NEVER my intention for this to be a one year stop, I thought this would be home for years to come, but God had other plans. This year was very trying on me and my family mentally, physically and emotiona y all I ever wanted to do was make you proud.

Maya Angelou said “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel”.

It is my hope that you felt the love and pride I have for you. Thank you for the memories.”

Initially hired in April 2024 by former Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, his position was met with scrutiny from Florida A&M’s Board of Trustees. Concerns surrounding Crarey’s initial dismissal of 16 players from the team and his compliance with NCAA policies led to considerable debates within the university’s leadership.

Despite early doubts, Crarey formally assumed his role with a one-year, $150,000 contract that began in August following a majority 6-2 vote by the Board of Trustees. Crarey hit the ground running, first recruiting Shaquir O'Neal to the Rattlers from Texas Southern University and other talented players that fit his scheme.

He then proceeded to lead a massive turnaround for the Rattlers, as the team finished with a 13-15 record and a 10-8 record in coverence. The team's record was a huge improvement over the 2023-2024 season, where Florida A&M finished 6-23 and 4-14 in conference.

Following the end of the regular season, Florida A&M offered him a two-year extension worth up to $170k in February that would've kept him with the institution until 2027. But, Crarey is prepared to receive $230,000 and lead a program that won the SWAC Tournament and made the NCAA March Madness tournament only a season ago.