A newly introduced Mississippi House bill seeks to overhaul the state’s community college system by consolidating six community college districts into three, a proposal that could significantly reshape higher education across the state if approved.

Under House Bill 1284, institutions including Coahoma Community College would be merged into larger neighboring systems, reducing the total number of districts and creating broader administrative regions. Supporters of the legislation say the consolidation would lower costs and streamline operations, while critics—including some community leaders and college presidents—have raised concerns about the potential loss of local identity and the impact on students, faculty, and staff.

Under the proposal, Coahoma Community College would merge with the Mississippi Delta Community College District, becoming the “Coahoma Campus” of Mississippi Delta Community College. Founded in 1924 as Coahoma County Agricultural High School, the institution holds deep historical significance as Mississippi’s first agricultural high school for Black students, established under the “separate but equal” doctrine. In 1949, the school expanded its mission by introducing a junior college curriculum and was renamed Coahoma Junior College and Agricultural High School.

If the merger is approved, a new board of supervisors would be appointed to represent the consolidated district, drawing members from Bolivar, Coahoma, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, and Washington counties. Administrative offices for the district would be located in Clarksdale.

The bill also proposes merging the Meridian Community College District into the East Mississippi Community College District, where it would operate as East Mississippi Community College’s “Meridian Campus.”Administrative offices would be based in Scooba, with board representation from Clay, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha counties.

Additionally, the Southwest Mississippi Community College District would merge into the Copiah-Lincoln Community College District, becoming the “Summit Campus” of Co-Lin Community College. Administrative offices would be located in Wesson, with board members drawn from Adams, Amite, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

All property currently owned by the consolidated districts would be transferred to their respective new districts. If passed, the mergers would take effect on July 1, 2027. The bill specifies that no campuses would be closed, aside from administrative buildings deemed unnecessary.