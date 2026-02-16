Quinn Gray has unveiled his first recruiting class for Florida A&M as he looks to bring the Rattlers back to prominence. Coming off two rather disappointing seasons under former head coach James Colzie III, Gray continues the Rattler recruiting approach of signing key talent from the Florida area while also picking up high-powered transfers who can help the Rattlers win immediately.

He also brought in a few players from his time at Albany State University, who recently made history. The Rams won 12 games last season and made it to the NCAA Regional finals. They dominated in Division II in the regular season, winning the SIAC Championship over Benedict College and going undefeated.

Now several key players, along with former Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles, are joining the Rattlers as they look to shake up the contending conversation. Florida A&M also secured a major commitment from former Syracuse standout Caden Brown. Caden is an edge rusher who was one of the top recruits in New York State. Now, he heads to Florida A&M to find consistent success in the SWAC.

The full list of recruits is below.