Clark Atlanta wide receiver Ronnie West is drawing NFL draft buzz following his performance at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Per a report by Packer Report's Easton Butler, West spoke with the Packers, Titans, Dolphins, Jaguars, Colts, and Lions during the Legacy Bowl last week.

“Clark Atlanta (D2) WR Ronnie West spoke with several teams while at the @HBCULegacyBowl, including the #Packers #Titans #Dolphins #Jaguars #Colts and #Lions, with GB standing out the most, spending the most time with him,” Butler posted to his X account.

West is a standout talent, having joined Clark Atlanta in the 2021 season and remaining with the team throughout his years with the team. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he played sparingly. In 2021, he played 8 games and caught 8 passes for 80 yards. In 2022, he only played in four games, catching four passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.

In his junior season in 2023, he played only one game before an injury kept him out for the rest of the season. With Teddy Keaton at the helm of the offense in 2024, West had a standout year. He played in all 10 games for the Panthers, finishing the season with 26 receptions for 380 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also serving as a kick returner, returning 3 kicks for 83 yards and one punt return for 21 yards.

He stepped up his productivity last fall in his final season with the team, finishing the year with $50$ receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns, along with five kick returns for 94 yards in 10 games played. His best game came against Kentucky State, which made the NCAA Division II playoffs; he had 6 catches for 93 yards. He had a similar game against Albany State, which made the NCAA Division II playoffs and won the SIAC Championship. Against the Golden Rams, he secured 9 catches for 91 yards.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl allows HBCU players to showcase their skills and connect with NFL teams and scouts, potentially hearing their names called on draft day or signing as undrafted free agents. It also serves as one of the only places for HBCU stars to showcase the ability to play at the next level, as only one HBCU player was invited to the NFL Combine: Andrew Brown IV of North Carolina A&T.