Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock led a moving and spirit-filled ceremony honoring the life and legacy of legendary gospel composer Richard Smallwood, uniting faith, music, and cultural remembrance on Capitol Hill. The tribute was made even more powerful by the participation of the Howard University Gospel Choir, whose voices underscored Smallwood’s enduring influence on Black sacred music and worship. The ceremony celebrated not only Smallwood’s immeasurable contributions to gospel music but also his profound impact across generations of artists, faith leaders, and institutions rooted in spiritual excellence.

The Capitol Hill ceremony, led by Warnock, honored Smallwood, who passed away last month at the age of 77. According to Complex, Senator Tim Scott and the Metropolitan Baptist Church Choir were also in attendance. During the program, Warnock and his fellow senators introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution recognizing Smallwood’s lasting contributions to music, culture, and humanity. The Howard University Gospel Choir and the Metropolitan Baptist Church Choir joined together for a stirring rendition of “Total Praise,” one of Smallwood’s most beloved compositions.

While addressing attendees, Warnock reflected on Smallwood’s deep ties to both Howard University and the Washington, D.C., area, highlighting how the composer’s work was shaped by—and in turn helped shape—the city’s rich spiritual and musical traditions.

Smallwood’s passion for music began at an early age. He learned to play the piano at just five years old and formed his first gospel group only a few years later. A Washington, D.C., native, Smallwood graduated from Howard Universitywith a degree in music before going on to form the Richard Smallwood Singers. Over the course of his career, he released ten studio albums, six live albums, six compilation albums, and six video albums, cementing his status as one of gospel music’s most influential figures.

Among his most iconic works are “Total Praise” and “I Love the Lord,” the latter gaining widespread recognition after being performed by Whitney Houston in the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife. Smallwood passed away following a battle with kidney failure, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate in churches, concert halls, and hearts around the world.