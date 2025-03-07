Texas Congressman Al Green is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Representative Al Green recently captured attention by interrupting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. released a statement in support of Rep. Green:

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. applauds Alpha Brother Rep. Al Green’s courage and conviction to take a stand against President Donald J. Trump’s barrage of recent harmful and discriminatory policies during the President’s address to a joint session of Congress last night despite facing ejection.

As Alpha men, among them Brothers Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Paul Robeson, Rep. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., and famed Civil Rights litigator and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, we are no strangers to the fight for civil rights and the power of civil disobedience.

Brother Green, a 1968 Beta Nu Chapter initiate at Florida A&M University, who has represented Texas in Congress for 20 years, stood in the aisle and declared that the President had “no mandate” to cut Medicaid before Speaker Mike Johnson ordered him removed. Brother Green is a veteran civil rights advocate who fights for the poor and disenfranchised.

With President Trump’s recent executive orders attacking Birthright Citizenship, eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, calls to eliminate the Department of Education, and his recent firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Four-Star General Brother Charles Q. Brown, the Fraternity, as well refuses to stand idly by as efforts to roll back historic civil rights and social justice advancements are taking place.

Two weeks ago, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President Brother Lucien J. Metellus, Jr. issued ‘a Call to Action’ to Alpha Brothers and all chapters to counter the attacks on DEI and defend the Department of Education by utilizing various strategies, including meeting with their congressional representatives and senators. In addition, the Fraternity, in a statement, also condemned the firing of General Brother Brown.

As the world’s first and leading intercollegiate Fraternity founded by African American men, the Fraternity and its Brotherhood has long stood at the forefront for the advancement and equal protections of African Americans and people of color in the public sector, and that is unwavering.”

Following Rep. Green’s protest of President Trump's speech, Congress voted 224 to 198 to formally censure him. The censure against Rep. Green was introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican representing Washington. Rep. Green is now the 28th censured member of the House.

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity was founded on December 4, 1906, on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven undergraduates. Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest fraternity within the Divine Nine. Other notable politicians who are members of the fraternity include Raphael Warnock and Wes Moore.