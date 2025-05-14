Legendary R&B singer Toni Braxton celebrated a major family accomplishment last Saturday as her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis graduated from Howard University on last Saturday. Diezel graduated from the institution with a degree in film and was a part of the largest graduating class in Howard University history. The institution conferred degress to 3,167 students which was a 13% increase from 2024

Braxton posted about Diezel's graduation on her Instagram, saying, “I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I'm so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can't wait to see all the amazing things you'll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! 🧡 Proud #BoyMom”

Diezel, who was diagnosed with autism as a child and later declared “off the spectrum” in 2016, has been a passionate advocate for neurodivergent representation and mental health. His achievements are sure to inspire others facing similar challenges. He also joins an incredible list of children of celebrities that have chosen to get their education at an HBCU and have also graduated.

This group includes the now second-year students at Howard University, the oldest children of actor Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, as well as the children of writer/comedian Chris Spencer. Additionally, the daughter of rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Lil' Scrappy has completed her sophomore year at Savannah State University. Rapper Trick Daddy's son graduated from Florida A&M over a year ago, and Barry Sanders' son Nigel Sanders marked his graduation from Howard University last year.

Also last year, Rich Paul's daughter Reonna Paul graduated from Clark Atlanta University. She made headlines as she received a special congratulations from star R&B singer Adele.

“It is my stepdaughter's, graduation this weekend. And she's graduating from [Clark Atlanta] tomorrow in Atlanta. So I love you, darling. Congratulations. She's the first girl who has graduated college. How amazing is that? It's a f*cking mark. So they're all in Atlanta and they're celebrating her. And obviously, I'm here with you. Wouldn't want to be anywhere else, but I love you, baby. I love you.”